VANCOUVER Dec 13 Pretium Resources Inc
said on Friday that gold output from a bulk sample
program at its flagship Brucejack project in British Columbia
topped its target by about 47 percent, sending its shares up as
much as 12 percent.
The Vancouver-based miner said it produced 5,865 ounces of
gold from 10,302 dry tonnes of ore from the Valley of the Kings
deposit at its Brucejack project, implying an average grade of
17.7 grams of gold per tonne across the sample.
That exceeded its target of 4,000 ounces of gold for the
10,000 tonne sample program.
Shares climbed as high as C$6.58 on Friday before closing at
C$5.99. The stock has been battered in recent months by tumbling
gold prices and the resignation of independent consultant
Strathcona Mineral Services from the project.
Strathcona, best known for its role in exposing problems at
fraudulent miner Bre-X in the late 1990s, quit the Valley of
Kings program in October, saying there were "no valid gold
mineral resources" there.
A second independent consultant, Snowden Mining Industry
Consultants, stayed on, expressing "significant concerns" with
Strathcona's conclusions.
Joseph Ovsenek, Pretium's chief development officer, told
Reuters on Friday that the richer-than-expected sample program
results prove the project is sound.
"This just shows that the global resource model does its
job," he said. "It predicted that we would hit extreme grade
where we hit extreme grade and overall delivered better than we
actually expected."
Pretium plans to release an updated resource estimate for
the Valley of the Kings before Dec. 25, and plans to file its
environmental assessment application in the first quarter of
2014.
The company is also updating its Brucejack feasibility study
to include the new resource estimate at the Valley of the Kings,
with that expected in the first half of 2014.