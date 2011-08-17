TORONTO Aug 17 Activity in Canada's private
equity and buyout industry soared in the second quarter, helped
by the first deals worth more than C$1 billion in more than two
years, the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity
Association (CVCA) said on Wednesday.
The disclosed value of Canadian buyout and private equity
deals was C$5.7 billion in the quarter, the highest level since
the fourth quarter of 2008. In the second quarter of last year,
Canadian buyout deals were valued at just C$472 million.
The volume of disclosed deals rose 40 percent in the
quarter from the same quarter last year, with 49 reported
private equity deals, according to data compiled by the CVCA
and research partner Thomson Reuters.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Peter Galloway)