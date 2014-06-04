OTTAWA, June 4 Prostitutes in Canada will generally be allowed to sell their services but for the first time it will be a crime to buy sex from them under a government bill introduced on Wednesday to replace legislation the Supreme Court struck down in December.

The Supreme Court had suspended for a year the effect of its decision, which struck down a ban on brothels and on street solicitation on the grounds that it compromised the safety of sex workers, to allow time for a new law to be enacted.

The bill introduced by Justice Minister Peter MacKay is loosely modeled on what has been called the Nordic model, which targets customers and pimps but not sex workers themselves.

The legislation goes after "the perpetrators, the perverts, those who are consumers of this degrading practice," MacKay told reporters.

It will not be clear legal sailing for prostitutes, however: the new legislation would criminalize solicitation in public places where a child could be reasonably expected to be present.

Until the Supreme Court decision, prostitution had been technically legal but most related activities were not. (Reporting by Randall Palmer)