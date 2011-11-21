* Says eviction does not violate constitutional rights
* Protesters should have consulted area residents - judge
* Church, which co-owns park, backs evictions
(Adds details, church eviction)
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Nov 21 A Canadian judge upheld an
order to evict protesters camped in a downtown Toronto park on
Monday, giving the Occupy Toronto movement until midnight to
vacate the park it has held for more than a month.
Ontario Superior Court Judge David Brown ruled the eviction
order - issued by the city last Tuesday and challenged in court
by the protesters - did not violate the demonstrators' freedom
of expression and peaceful assembly.
At midafternoon, protesters got more bad news when they
learned their eviction would be backed by the church that
co-owns the park with the city.
Protesters first set up shop in Toronto's St. James Park on
Oct. 15, following the lead of Occupy Wall Street protesters in
New York's Zuccotti Park.
The Zuccotti Park protesters were forcibly evicted last
week and it was unclear whether their Toronto compatriots would
suffer the same fate.
A few hundred protesters remained in the park at
midafternoon, but the number of tents had clearly declined in
the past week.
The protest has drawn criticism for the toll it has taken
on the park and surrounding neighborhood, and after five weeks
the space is indeed showing signs of fatigue, with patches of
bare ground where grass was once abundant, and pieces of
cardboard and other refuse scattered among the fallen leaves.
Organizers had held out hope that St. James Cathedral,
which sits next to the park and is co-title holder of the space
along with the city of Toronto, would provide sanctuary for
protesters evicted by the city.
But around 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT), a small crowd of police
and city by-law enforcement officers entered the park and
affixed eviction notices printed on the church's letterhead to
tents and other structures.
A throng of media and protesters followed the police
closely as they distributed notices, while others chanted
protest slogans.
Four men hammered together wooden pallets to build a
makeshift barricade in front of the structure that's been
serving as the library at the encampment.
Sakura Saunders, a volunteer facilitator, said she expected
police would soon enforce the eviction order. "I just worry
about chaos and people being hurt," she said.
UPHELD BY-LAW
The court ruling upheld city of Toronto bylaws prohibiting
tents and shelters in parks and stating that parks must be
vacated between midnight and 5:30 a.m. (1030 GMT).
In his written decision, Brown said the protesters'
decision to take over the park without first consulting local
residents was not in line with protections under Canada's
Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
"The protesters now say, in effect, that the Charter did
not require them to ask; that the Charter sanctions their
unilateral occupation of the park," he wrote.
"With the greatest of respect to the applicants and the
protesters, they are mistaken."
In a press conference shortly after the decision, Toronto
Mayor Rob Ford said he had asked protesters to leave the park
peacefully and "as soon as possible".
Toronto is Canada's largest city and the home of the
country's financial industry, which has put the spotlight on
the St. James Park protest. But similar demonstrations have
sprung up in other cities.
In Vancouver, Occupy protesters were busy taking down tents
and dismantling structures ahead of a 2 p.m. (2200 GMT) Monday
deadline to vacate their encampment at the city's art gallery,
according to the Globe and Mail newspaper.
(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Peter Galloway)