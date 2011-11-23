* At least one woman arrested for trespassing
* Several protesters detained by police
* Some protesters leaving, some vow to stay
* Court upheld city's right to evict on Monday
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Nov 23 City workers dismantled tents
and cleared debris from a downtown park on Wednesday as part of
a restrained, daylong operation by police to peacefully end a
five-week encampment by Occupy Toronto protesters.
Backed by a court order, police arrived at dawn at St.
James Park, a few blocks from the city's financial district,
and workers began taking down unoccupied structures and
cleaning up the site.
Many of the protesters who had camped in the park had
already vacated the site, but most of those remaining let the
dismantling proceed without interfering. A few screamed at the
police or strummed guitars and sang protest songs. Others dug
in for an expected stand-off and forcible removal.
By late afternoon, the eviction was still mostly peaceful
though a handful of holdouts remained inside tents.
"I am very, very pleased with the progress of the operation
so far. It has been orderly, and largely peaceful," Toronto
Mayor Rob Ford said at a late afternoon press conference.
"I'd like to note that members of Occupy Toronto have been
largely peaceful in their protest, and remain so today," he
said.
Police moved in to end the encampment after a court upheld
a city eviction order on Monday.
The Toronto action mirrors police operations across North
America to clear public spaces from protesters inspired by the
Occupy Wall Street movement against social and financial
inequality.
Ottawa's Occupy protest was also evicted early on Wednesday
morning. Local police said eight of 25 remaining protesters
were arrested "without incident" and released on site.
In Toronto, one woman was arrested for trespassing, police
said. Protesters who witnessed the arrest said the woman had
blocked a truck being used by police and city workers. Police
later told reporters she had been released.
Police also removed demonstrators from a central tent
containing a "sacred" fire that has been burning throughout the
occupation, and evicted several other people from the camp's
makeshift library. One of those protesters, released shortly
afterward, told reporters she had been given a C$75 ticket.
G20 SUMMIT COMPARISON
Union members supporting the protest helped dismantle some
large tents that had been donated, and some demonstrators
praised police for making their tents and gear available at
another site rather than throwing it all away.
"The police have actually been quite cordial; this is
unlike any eviction I've seen," said Darryl Richardson, 28, a
protester who said he had been on site since the first day of
the occupation. "The police are actually being co-operative in
terms of helping us protect our belongings."
Dozens of uniformed police formed lines to control the
movements of protesters but seemed intent on maintaining a
low-key tone, dressed in yellow windbreakers and standard
uniforms rather than riot gear.
Police reaction to the Toronto protest has been under close
scrutiny since day one. Memories of what critics say was a
heavy-handed response to protests at last year's G20 summit are
still fresh.
Police chatting with reporters and protesters in the park
drew a contrast with violent evictions in the United States,
especially events at the University of California at Davis,
where students were doused with pepper spray as they sat on the
ground.
The operation may not end the demonstrations, however.
several protesters said there were plans to return to the park
or move the occupation to another site.
Ian Smart, one of the organizers, said he expects
protesters to reassemble at another location, perhaps the
square outside Toronto's city hall, a few blocks away.
"I expect the movement to expand," he said. "It's like a
dandelion going to seed and then spreading in the wind."
Asked what will happen if the occupiers move, the mayor
said that the protest was over.
"If they do go to another park, we will ask them to leave
immediately," Ford said.
($1=$1.05 Canadian)
