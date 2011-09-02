* Huge quarry would supply gravel for Toronto construction
* Project now subject to full environmental review
* Seth Klarman's Baupost Group invested in project
* Project, 100 km north of Toronto, has raised local ire
(Adds industry reaction)
TORONTO, Sept 2 Ontario has ordered a full
environmental review of a proposed "mega-quarry" backed by one
of Boston's best-known hedge funds, a move that may threaten a
project that has already raised local opposition.
The project, which would supply crushed limestone for
Toronto's booming construction industry, has counted value
investor Seth Klarman's Baupost Group as one of its investors.
Highlands Cos, the company behind the quarry, plans to
carve out the huge pit on thousands of acres of potato fields
it has bought up about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of
Toronto.
A review announced late Thursday by the Canadian province's
environmental ministry could complicate those plans.
"After reviewing the company's application for a quarry, it
became clear that more work needs to be done to demonstrate
that the project would be fully protective of the surrounding
environment," said a ministry spokeswoman in an email.
The project is already subject to a multi-year review by
the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources. As part of that
process, the Environment ministry expressed serious concerns,
especially with the project's impact on groundwater.
Minister of the Environment John Wilkinson said his
counterpart in Natural Resources had agreed that a
comprehensive environmental review was needed.
The Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association said the
environment review was politically motivated. Ontario's closely
contested provincial election is this October.
"The government has, once again, undermined its own land
use approvals process and sent another message that will hurt
business and investment in Ontario," said President Moreen
Miller in a release on Friday.
Highland will now have to submit an environmental
assessment, which the ministry, technical experts and the
public will then review.
The quarry would extend below the water table, and its
operators would have to pump 600 million liters of water each
day to keep the mine, and later rehabilitated farmland, from
becoming a lake.
The development has faced opposition from the area's
wealthy retirees, local farmers and the environmental lobby.
Highland Cos could not immediately be reached for comment.
Baupost, which was reported last year to have $23 billion
in assets, does not often publicize its investments and
returns.
Klarman's reported double-digit returns over more than two
decades and his celebrated book on value investing - "Margin of
Safety" - mean investors closely track his portfolio picks.
His investment in Highland is in line with recent efforts
by hedge funds to seek profits beyond traditional investments
such as stocks and bonds.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)