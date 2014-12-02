(Adds details)
OTTAWA Dec 2 The Canadian province of Quebec
reaffirmed on Tuesday that it plans to balance its books in the
2015-16 fiscal year after a series of deficits, and said it
would raise taxes on financial institutions temporarily to help
it achieve its goal.
In the provincial Liberal government's update on Quebec's
economic and financial situation, Minister of Finance Carlos
Leitao also forecast a deficit of C$2.35 billion ($2.06 billion)
for 2014-15, unchanged from the forecast in the government's
June's budget.
"We are determined to return to a balanced budget in Quebec
as of next year," said Leitao, a former bank economist. The
Liberals came to power in last April's provincial election and
promised to balance the books by 2015-16.
The government also announced a temporary surtax on
financial institutions that will last through March 2017, to be
applied to wages paid by banks and other financial institutions
and on the premiums insurance companies receive. This will bring
in C$42 million in 2014-15 and C$125 million in 2015-16.
It will also raise to 3 percent from 2 percent the capital
tax on insurance companies that is applicable to the personal
insurance premiums they collect. This should bring in C$42
million in 2014-15 and C$128 million in 2015-16.
($1=$1.14 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer; Editing by Diane
Craft; and Peter Galloway)