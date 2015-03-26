(Adds details, quotes from Leitao, analyst, byline)
By Allison Lampert
QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, March 26 The Canadian
province of Quebec said on Thursday it will balance its books in
2015-16 following six consecutive years of deficits and vowed to
continue to control government spending in the years ahead.
Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao reiterated his
forecast for a deficit of C$2.35 billion ($1.88 billion) in
fiscal year 2014-15, ending March 31, unchanged from projections
in his fiscal update last December.
In last April's provincial election, the governing Liberals
had pledged to balance the budget once in power. The budget was
Leitao's second since the Liberals took over from the separatist
Parti Quebecois following the election.
Quebec, the second-biggest provincial economy in Canada, has
one of the highest public debt loads of any province.
Leitao said the coming year's budget will be the first of
five balanced budgets through 2020, as the predominantly
French-speaking province continues to consolidate government
services, while gradually introducing tax breaks for individuals
and companies.
Leitao said his projections for future balanced budgets are
credible even as the government faces headwinds from imminent
negotiations with its large unionized sector.
"In my opinion, the five-year projections are very
reasonable, very prudent, very conservative," Leitao, a former
bank economist, told reporters.
In 2015-16, government spending on programs will increase by
an anemic 1.2 percent, while revenues are forecast to grow by
4.4 percent.
For investors, the budget signals a turnaround, said
Sebastien Lavoie, assistant chief economist at Laurentian Bank
Securities.
"The main message is that they have been trying to retake
control of public finances and now they want to keep it that
way," he said.
The province's debt-to-GDP ratio will decline from a peak of
54.9 percent in March 2015 to 54 percent in March 2016 after
steadily rising since 2009, the government said.
The Liberals also announced new tax breaks for individuals
and companies, starting in 2017 with a gradual reduction in the
general corporate income tax rate from 11.9 percent to 11.5
percent in 2020.
Leitao said the government would hold talks in the spring to
consider future tax reductions for individuals after a charge
for health care that brings in C$1.7 billion a year is gradually
eliminated.
"I'm very much in favor of a substantial reduction in
personal income tax," he said.
The government remains committed to a vast resource
development project in northern Quebec, called Plan Nord, Leitao
said.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
