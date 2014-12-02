OTTAWA Dec 2 The Canadian province of Quebec on Tuesday reaffirmed its plan to return to a balanced budget in 2015-16, as had been forecast in its budget earlier in the year.

In its update on the province's economic and financial situation, Quebec Minister of Finance Carlos Leitao also forecast a deficit of C$2.35 billion ($2.06 billion) for 2014-15, unchanged from June's budget.

(1 US dollar = 1.1401 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer; Editing by Diane Craft)