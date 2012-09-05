Sept 4 Quebec Premier Jean Charest conceded that his ruling Liberals had lost Tuesday's election in the French-speaking Canadian province, ending nine years in power.

Preliminary results show that the separatist Parti Quebecois won enough seats to create a minority government.

"We accept and respect this choice (by voters)," Charest told supporters in his home town of Sherbrooke, saying he had called Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois to congratulate her.