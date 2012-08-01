Aug 1 Quebec Premier Jean Charest called an election in the giant Canadian province for Sept. 4 on Wednesday despite polls which suggest his governing Liberals could lose to a separatist party.

Charest's move ensures the election will take place before an inquiry into allegations of corruption in the powerful construction industry reopens in mid-September.

The inquiry is expected to unearth damaging revelations about ties between the industry and all the major political parties in Quebec. The Liberals have been in power since 2003. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)