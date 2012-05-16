* Students storm university building in Montreal
* Quebec government seeks end to 14-week dispute
* Students angry about proposed tuition hikes
* Tourism officials fret about impact of violence
By Leila Lemghalef
MONTREAL, May 16 Striking Quebec students
stormed into a Montreal university on Wednesday in a face-off
with those who want to go to class, as the government met to
consider a crackdown against a 14-week dispute that it says
could slow the economy.
Some 155,000 people - more than a third of the college and
university students in the predominantly French-speaking
province - are striking to protest against a steep rise in what
are some of the lowest tuition fees in north America.
Although most of the demonstrations are peaceful, students
have clashed with police at times. Last week the Montreal subway
had to be closed after protesters set off smoke bombs during the
morning rush-hour.
Eyewitnesses said around a hundred protesters charged into
one of the University of Quebec in Montreal's campus buildings
on Wednesday, barging into classrooms and telling students to
leave. The university had earlier won an injunction against the
demonstrators in an effort to keep classes open.
The strikers, many of them masked, chanted slogans such as
"Injunctions won't make us fold".
Officials admit they are worried about the possible impact
on the Quebec economy, and on tourism, which is especially
important in centers like Montreal and Quebec City, the
picturesque provincial capital.
"We are very concerned by this question ... some groups are
trying to undermine the economy of Montreal and there is a limit
to peoples' patience," Finance Minister Raymond Bachand told the
National Assembly. He blames what he calls anti-capitalists and
Marxists for the troubles.
The cabinet of Liberal premier Jean Charest met to consider
its next step in a crisis that this week prompted the
resignation of the province's education minister.
A possible option is a special law that would keep the
colleges and universities open, Quebec media says.
The crisis is putting more pressure on Charest, who is
already on the defensive over allegations of corruption and
links between political parties and the mafia.
Polls show the Liberals trail the separatist Parti
Quebecois, which seeks independence for Quebec. The party says
Charest has not done enough to solve the dispute peacefully.
"He's soft on corruption and tough on the students," Parti
Quebecois leader Pauline Marois told the National Assembly.
The strikers are unhappy about plans to increase annual
tuition fees by C$1,625 ($1,610) over the course of five years,
a 75 percent hike. Tuition fees are now C$2,168 a year, just
over a third of the average U.S. public education cost.
Michelle Courchesne, the new education minister, met student
representatives twice on Tuesday said their tone had hardened.
"There isn't much emphasis being put on compromise... I will
soon report to my cabinet colleagues and the government will
judge what decisions it has to take," she said on Wednesday.
Although Quebec students have a history of taking their
grievances to the streets and Montreal is no stranger to riots,
some tourism officials fear the scenes of violence could deter
visitors from the crucial U.S. market.
The website of the U.S. consulate in Montreal urged U.S.
citizens to avoid the demonstrations, saying "bystanders can
quickly be caught up in unforeseen violence" and in some cases
detained by police.
City officials said visitors had little chance of ending up
in trouble.
"These pictures that you see on television are being
broadcast elsewhere, so of course it has an effect on the city
of Montreal's reputation," said councilor Michael Applebaum.
"The city is a very safe city. What the (consulate) is
saying is that if you're traveling to Montreal, do not get
involved in the demonstrations, and to keep a lookout for
demonstrations," he told Reuters.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Writing and additional reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing
by Janet Guttsman)