(Repeats to widen distribution)
* Quebec premier takes risk by calling election for Sept. 4
* Election to take place before damaging inquiry starts work
* Polls show ruling Liberals trailing separatists
Aug 1 Quebec Premier Jean Charest took a big
political risk on Wednesday by launching an election campaign
despite polls that show his governing Liberals trailing
separatists who want independence for the Canadian province.
Charest called an election for Sept. 4, which means the vote
will take place before a potentially damaging inquiry into
alleged corruption in the powerful construction industry starts
work.
The inquiry is expected to unearth close ties between the
industry and all the major political parties in Quebec.
Charest says only the federalist Liberals -- who have been
in power since 2003 -- can be trusted to focus on the economy
rather than stirring up talk about independence. The province
has a high debt load and its economy relies heavily on trade
with the United States.
A summer election could mean a low turnout and this tends to
benefit the party in power. Charest is an experienced election
campaigner and will no doubt rely on his performance to pull his
party up in the polls.
A Leger Marketing survey for the QMI news agency on
Wednesday put support for the separatist Parti Quebecois at 33
percent with the Liberals at 31 percent.
The way the vote is distributed means the Parti Quebecois
would gain enough seats to win a minority government if an
election were held now.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)