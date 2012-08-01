(Repeats to widen distribution)

* Quebec premier takes risk by calling election for Sept. 4

* Election to take place before damaging inquiry starts work

* Polls show ruling Liberals trailing separatists

Aug 1 Quebec Premier Jean Charest took a big political risk on Wednesday by launching an election campaign despite polls that show his governing Liberals trailing separatists who want independence for the Canadian province.

Charest called an election for Sept. 4, which means the vote will take place before a potentially damaging inquiry into alleged corruption in the powerful construction industry starts work.

The inquiry is expected to unearth close ties between the industry and all the major political parties in Quebec.

Charest says only the federalist Liberals -- who have been in power since 2003 -- can be trusted to focus on the economy rather than stirring up talk about independence. The province has a high debt load and its economy relies heavily on trade with the United States.

A summer election could mean a low turnout and this tends to benefit the party in power. Charest is an experienced election campaigner and will no doubt rely on his performance to pull his party up in the polls.

A Leger Marketing survey for the QMI news agency on Wednesday put support for the separatist Parti Quebecois at 33 percent with the Liberals at 31 percent.

The way the vote is distributed means the Parti Quebecois would gain enough seats to win a minority government if an election were held now. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)