Aug 13 Quebec's governing Liberal party,
trailing in the polls ahead of Sept. 4 elections, has joined its
main rival in a quest to crack down on foreign takeovers.
The Liberals, in power for nearly 10 years, promised on
Monday to bring in a new law allowing companies to reject a
foreign approach and said they would set up a C$1 billion ($1
billion) fund to help Quebec companies buy assets abroad.
"A Liberal government will adopt measures that will allow
Quebec companies to evaluate a proposed purchase and to refuse
it if it chooses," Premier Jean Charest's Liberal Party said in
a news release.
The front running Parti Quebecois, which believes the
French-speaking province should separate from the rest of
Canada, has already pledged to do more to combat takeovers.
The Liberals likened their proposal to laws in several U.S.
States, and Charest said it would give companies the power to
block hostile takeovers without holding a shareholder vote.
"We're going to change the law so that boards of directors
of Quebec companies take into account factors that go beyond the
strict interests of shareholders. They can, and should, take
into account the interest of workers and of the entire
community," Radio-Canada quoted Charest as saying.
At issue in the immediate term is the fate of Quebec-based
home improvement retailer Rona, which has rejected a
hostile approach by U.S. retailer Lowe's Cos Inc.
Critics fear job losses and less business for local suppliers if
Lowe's buys the Quebec-based retailer.
Approving or rejecting foreign takeovers is the
responsibility of the federal government, but strong opposition
from provincial governments who argue a deal would harm their
economy could be a factor as Ottawa determines whether a deal
would provide a "net benefit" to the country.
Foreign takeovers in Canada often ignite nationalist
passions and spark debates about the wisdom of letting resources
like oil or technology fall out of Canadian control. That
sentiment is especially strong in Quebec, which seeks to protect
its unique identity within the dominant North American culture.
Charest faces a tough race against Parti Quebecois leader
Pauline Marois and the surprisingly successful upstart party,
Coalition for the Future of Quebec (CAQ),led by former PQ member
Francois Legault.
Allegations of corruption, a big budget deficit and a
controversial law cracking down on student protests have all
hurt Liberal popularity. The latest polls showed the PQ in the
lead. [ID: nL2E8JA8NQ]
If the PQ won a majority of seats in the provincial
parliament, it could push for holding a referendum on
independence, although Marois has signaled she would not move
quickly on the separatism issue.