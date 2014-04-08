* Anti-separatist Quebec Liberal Party to form majority govt
* Defeated separatist party leader to resign
* Quebec separatist vote off political agenda for years
* Separatists remain defiant in defeat
(Adds separatist leader to resign, fresh quotes)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, April 7 The anti-separatist Quebec
Liberal Party won a majority government in provincial elections
on Monday, eliminating the possibility of a new referendum on
independence from Canada for several years and crushing the
separatist Parti Quebecois.
The election in the mainly French-speaking province had
turned into a referendum on whether to hold another vote on
separating from Canada, and the answer appeared to be a
resounding "Non."
The Quebec Liberals had warned incessantly that the Parti
Quebecois, which had called the election in a bid to turn their
minority government into a majority, would launch a referendum
if it succeeded.
Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois, who is expected to
lose her seat, announced she would resign as party head in view
of the electoral defeat. Quebec Liberal leader Philippe
Couillard will now replace her as premier of the province.
The Liberals led in 70 of the 125 races, and the Parti
Quebecois led in just 30, its lowest since 1989.
The Parti Quebecois took the lowest share of the vote since
it won 23.1 percent in its first election in 1970. With 98.8
percent of voting stations reporting on Monday, it had 25.4
percent of the votes, against 41.5 percent for the Liberals.
It was nearly eclipsed by the upstart Coalition Avenir
Quebec, a conservative party which also opposes a referendum. It
won or led in 22 seats and took 23.3 percent of the votes.
"The results clearly demonstrate that Quebecers have
rejected the idea of a referendum and want a government that
will be focused on the economy and job creation," Canadian Prime
Minister Stephen Harper said in a statement. "We look forward to
working with the new government of Quebec on those priorities."
The Parti Quebecois went into the campaign with a polling
lead but this turned to dust after star candidate Pierre Karl
Peladeau, a media magnate, pumped his fist in the air in saying
how he wanted "to make Quebec a country."
Though sovereignty is the raison d'etre of the Parti
Quebecois, party leader Marois had focused on other issues and
played down the likelihood of a referendum, but Peladeau's
declaration returned it front and center.
A first referendum in 1980 lost by almost 20 points but a
second one in 1995 turned into a nail-biter for Canada, as the
sovereignty option lost by just over one percentage point.
Polls show that two-thirds of Quebec citizens do not want to
go through that exercise a third time, and this election showed
the dangers for the separatists of musing about leaving Canada.
"Pierre Karl Peladeau was the worst nightmare for the Parti
Quebecois in this election," former federal Member of Parliament
Andre Bachand, who served as senior Quebec advisor to Prime
Minister Harper, said on CBC television.
Peladeau is the controlling shareholder of media empire
Quebecor Inc but had stepped down from management
decisions as he entered the election.
SEPARATISTS DEFIANT IN DEFEAT
Peladeau won his seat, and while he said in his victory
speech that his party must accept the result with humility, he
returned to the theme of Quebec independence as he said he would
work to strengthen Quebec business and productivity.
"To work to strengthen Quebec's economy is also to work to
make sovereignty more feasible," he said.
Bernard Drainville, a former CBC journalist who served as a
Parti Quebecois cabinet minister, insisted the separatists would
"never give up, never, never. We will rise again from this
defeat this defeat." He then told Parti Quebecois supporters in
a chant: "We want a country."
French is the mother tongue for four out of five Quebec
residents, and the separatists say they need their own country
to be master of their own house.
Quebec political lore has the phrase "neverendum
referendum," suggesting it will always be a possibility at some
point, but this election takes it off the table for now.
The province's law on fixed election dates provides for the
next election to be in October 2018.
Monday's election also means the end of the Parti Quebecois'
proposed secularism charter, which would have prevented public
sector employees from wearing conspicuous religious symbols,
from the Muslim hijab to the Jewish yarmulke on the head to
large Christian crosses.
The Quebec Liberals had strenuously opposed the charter,
which had proved most popular in francophone areas outside the
main cities.
On the federal level, the separatists have also not fared
well, being reduced to just four of 75 Quebec seats in the House
of Commons in the last federal election in 2011.
Their seats were mainly captured by the opposition New
Democratic Party, which is against Quebec independence. NDP
leader Thomas Mulcair said in a statement: "The NDP has taken
note of the people's desire to end the old quarrels."
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Michael Perry)