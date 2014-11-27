MONTREAL Nov 27 Canadian media mogul Pierre
Karl Peladeau announced his candidacy to lead the separatist
Parti Quebecois on Thursday, declaring his focus would be on
taking the mainly French-speaking province of Quebec out of
Canada.
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) has been without a leader since
shortly after April's provincial election, in which the party
suffered its worst defeat in 40 years. A recent poll, however,
showed the PQ with Peladeau as leader would be ahead of the
federalist Liberal Party, which won the April election, in
popular support.
Asked by a reporter on Thursday what the theme of his
campaign would be, Peladeau said: "Independence...I entered
politics for independence."
Peladeau, known as PKP, is the controlling shareholder and
former chief executive of Quebec's largest media company,
Quebecor Inc.
He was elected to the Quebec legislature in April and has
been touted in a number of polls as the front-runner to replace
former PQ leader and Premier Pauline Marois, who resigned after
the party's rout in April.
A Leger poll showed that under Peladeau the PQ would beat
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard's Liberals 36 percent to 30
percent. An election is not due for several years.
Peladeau has come under fire for refusing to sell his shares
in Quebecor Inc if he becomes party leader, promising instead
to put them in a blind trust, where trustees would have full
discretion over the assets.
Recruited by Marois to run for a seat in the provincial
legislature, Peladeau was held partly responsible for the PQ's
April loss after he made a fist-pumping declaration of support
for making Quebec a country, an idea opposed by most Quebeckers.
The PQ has traditionally tried to tread carefully between
keeping the dream of independence alive and scaring off voters
who either want to stay in Canada or have simply had enough of
the debate over secession.
A referendum on independence in 1980 lost by 60 percent to
40 percent, while one in 1995 lost by 50.6 percent to 49.4
percent.
The Parti Quebecois will choose its leader next May.
