MONTREAL May 11 The Canadian province of Quebec
is weighing privatization of government-owned corporations as
part of a long-term review of all programs that it is
undertaking, Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said Monday.
While the heavily indebted province has no plans now to
sell, or partially privatize, any assets, Leitao said the
government is looking at the idea as it works to deliver
balanced budgets through 2020.
"At this point there are no concrete plans. But like
everywhere else, we are also involved in a significant and deep
review," Leitao said in an interview. "This ongoing review of
all government programs includes Crown corporations."
Government-owned companies in Canada are also known as Crown
corporations. In Quebec these include the massive power utility
Hydro-Quebec, which had earnings from continuing
operations of C$3.4 billion ($2.8 billion) in 2014.
A press aide for Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard told
local media later on Monday that Hydro-Quebec would not be
privatized.
The government of the neighboring province of Ontario,
Canada's most populous province, revealed plans last month to
sell up to 60 percent of the government-owned electric power
transmission system Hydro One Inc and spend the
billions raised on transit and other infrastructure.
Leitao said Quebec's Liberal government does not need to
sell assets to meet its target of balancing its budget in the
2015-16 fiscal year. He said this will be accomplished by
"constraining spending".
Quebec, the second-biggest provincial economy in Canada, has
one of the highest public debt loads of any province.
