OTTAWA Jan 23 The Transportation Safety Board
of Canada will recommend sturdier tank cars for carrying crude
oil by rail, after examining the July 6 derailment at
Lac-Megantic, Quebec, that killed 47 people, the Globe and Mail
said on Thursday.
The oil that exploded in that disaster was carried in
DOT-111 cars. Since 2011, new DOT-111 cars have been built to
safer standards, but tens of thousands of older ones remain in
service. The U.S. and Canadian governments are considering
whether to force shippers to retrofit them or phase them out.
The federal safety agency, which does not have the power to
impose regulations, will be making recommendations at 11 a.m.
EST (1600 GMT) stemming from Lac-Megantic.
The newspaper said the board would also recommend that
railways analyze the risks associated with using specific rail
routes to move flammable and combustible crude, with the
possibility of selecting safer routes outside some cities.
The Lac-Megantic disaster involved the more flammable Bakken
oil from North Dakota.