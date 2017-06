(Repeats to more subscribers, no changes)

MONTREAL May 29 Canadian National Railway Co. , the country's biggest, and the union representing its 3,000 Canadian conductors have reached an agreement-in-principle ahead of a Tuesday strike deadline, a union president said.

"They are working on the final language," Doug Finnson, president of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said by telephone. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by David Gregorio)