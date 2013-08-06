CALGARY, Alberta Aug 6 Canadian midstream
company Gibson Energy Inc and logistics provider U.S.
Development Group (USDG) said on Tuesday they will build a
140,000-barrel-per-day terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, to ship
oil sands crude by rail.
The project would be the largest terminal for western
Canada, where demand to move crude by rail has been gathering
pace as producers look for ways to ease congested export
pipelines.
It also underlines how the runaway fuel-train accident that
killed 47 people in the town of Lac-Megantic, Quebec, last month
appeared unlikely to halt Canada's crude-by-rail boom.
The terminal, due to be operational by the first quarter of
2014, would be able to handle two unit trains of up to 120
railcars per day and load multiple grades of crude oil for
transport to refining markets across North America.
Hardisty is one of the two main storage hubs for the
Canadian oil sands and the starting point for export pipelines
to the U.S. Midwest.
"The Hardisty Rail Terminal will give Canadian oil producers
flexibility to obtain the best value for their product and
(give) refiners expanded access to price advantaged crude oil
supplies," said Mike Day, USDG's vice president.
Lack of space on pipelines led to crude bottlenecks and deep
discounts on heavy Canadian crude, compared to the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark earlier this year as producers struggled
to get access to markets in the United States.
Term contracts have already been signed with four customers
for approximately 100,000 bpd and Rick Wise, Gibson's senior
vice president of operations, said discussions were underway
with several customers about further shipping commitments.
The rail terminal would be served by Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd, and all crude loaded there would be pumped
from Gibson's 4-million-barrel Hardisty crude terminal, located
5 kilometres away.
"The Hardisty Rail Terminal will be a significant rail hub
and is located on CP's high-capacity north main line with
efficient access to the refining markets across North America,"
said Tracy Robinson, CP vice president of energy and
merchandise.