* CN Rail CEO says sees no recession in the making
* CP Rail CEO says bulk business "surprisingly strong"
* CP does see weakness in demand from N. America retailers
* CN earnings rise 19 pct; CP earnings fall 5 pct
By Nicole Mordant
Oct 25 Canada's two big railroads scotched doom
and gloom scenarios about a recession in North America and a
sharp slowdown in Asia on Tuesday, saying the outlook for
traffic on their tracks was sturdy across most products.
Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO), as usual, painted a
rosier outlook than its smaller rival Canadian Pacific Railway
(CP.TO). Both companies, whose operations cross Canada and
extend into the United States, released third-quarter earnings
on Tuesday.
Canadian National reported a better-than-expected 19
percent rise in profit thanks to record carloadings and
revenues, strong operational execution and cost controls.
For its part, CP reported a 5 percent slide in earnings,
largely as expected, on the back of ongoing clean-up costs from
"We are all, like everybody else, concerned about potential
shocks, about confidence. But honestly, when we look at our
traffic patterns we can't see a recession in the making at the
moment," said CN Chief Executive Claude Mongeau.
Earlier in the day, his counterpart at CP, Fred Green, said
the outlook for CP's bulk shipments, which include products
such as potash, coal and grains, remained "surprisingly
strong", despite media reports of a slowdown in Asia, where
most of the goods are headed.
The outlook for retail shipments is, however, not as rosy,
Green said, as U.S. unemployment remains high and concerns over
the health of Europe's economy abound.
Railways are often a good barometer of economic performance
as their shipping operations touch a very broad cross-section
of products.
PREPARING FOR WINTER
Both companies laid out beefed-up winter operating plans in
case the season is as harsh as last year's when avalanches and
heavy snowstorms covered tracks and disrupted rail traffic.
CP's tracks were by far the hardest hit and the country's
No. 2 railway said it would have extra employees, locomotives
and snowplows on standby to avoid the disarray its customers
faced when the carrier did not have the manpower or equipment
to deal with disruptions swiftly.
The railroad does run the risk of being over-resourced" and
raising its costs because of the precautions it is taking, but
it is the correct risk to take, analysts said.
"That's probably the right decision to focus on regaining
customer confidence as opposed to making sure that the next few
months' margins are better," said BMO Capital Markets analyst
Fadi Chamoun.
CP's operating costs are already high as witnessed by its
operating ratio, which worsened to 75.8 percent in the quarter,
from 73.7 percent in the year-ago period.
The higher the ratio, which measures operating costs as a
percentage of revenue, the less efficient the railway.
By comparison, CN, which is one of the most efficient
railways in North America, said its ratio fell to 59.3 percent
in the quarter, a 1.4-point improvement from 60.7 percent a
year ago.
CN, Canada's biggest railroad, said earnings rose to C$659
million ($646 million), or C$1.46 a diluted share, in the three
months to the end of September. That compared with earnings of
C$556 million, or C$1.19 a share, a year ago.
Earlier, CP reported third-quarter net income of C$186.8
million, or C$1.10 a share, down from C$197.3 million, or
C$1.17 a share, in the year-before quarter.
CN's revenue increased 9 percent to C$2.3 billion. CP's
revenue rose 4 percent to C$1.34 billion.
CP's shares ended 0.5 percent weaker at C$59.52 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. CN's closed 0.09 percent lower at
C$75.13. CN's results were released after the market had
closed.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver. Additional
reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; editing by Rob
Wilson and Peter Galloway)