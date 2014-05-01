May 1 The speaker of Canada's House of Commons
rejected on Thursday a bill amendment that would allow the
government to force railway companies to compensate shippers for
expenses incurred because of railways' failure to deliver
service.
The amendment was part of a broader Conservative bill by
which the government would set minimum levels of grain shipments
by rail to avoid the huge crop backlogs that have hurt farmers'
cash flow this winter.
Speaker Andrew Scheer ruled that the amendment was outside
the scope of the legislation.
Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said the government still
has options.
"These Parliamentary games are simply an unfortunate speed
bump and will not deter this government from amending (the bill)
to include service level agreements with penalties," Ritz said
in a statement. "We look forward to the continued support of the
House as we move this important legislation through Parliament."
A record-breaking harvest and frigid winter have overwhelmed
Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd, which move Canada's crops from country
elevators to port.
