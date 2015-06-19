By David Ljunggren
| OTTAWA, June 19
OTTAWA, June 19 The fiery January 2014
derailment of a Canadian National Railway Co crude oil
train in New Brunswick was caused by an undetected flaw that
broke a wheel, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on
Friday.
The accident at Plaster Rock in the Canadian Atlantic
province was one of a series of tanker train disasters that have
increased concerns about the safety of shipping crude oil by
rail in North America.
After the wheel broke, 19 cars derailed, spilling 61,000
U.S. gallons (230,000 liters) of crude oil that caught fire.
About 150 residents were evacuated within an one-mile (1.6
kilometer) radius of the fire, but no one was injured.
"A wheel on the 13th car shattered due to an area of
subsurface porosity (a cavity) that led to fatigue cracking,"
the TSB said in a official report.
"The subsurface porosity was not detected during the
ultrasonic testing when the wheel was manufactured in 1991, or
when it was reprofiled in 2006," the report added.
A spokesman for CN Rail, asked whether the company was
concerned that the defect had not been caught, said CN had not
manufactured or reprofiled the wheel that broke.
Last year the TSB said a broken wheel had caused the
derailment of a Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd crude oil
train in Ontario in April 2013.
Broken wheels cause around three derailments a year in
Canada, the TSB said.
"Although the number of derailments is fairly low, they can
pose serious risks because these types of derailments occur at
high speeds," it said.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)