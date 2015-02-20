Feb 20 Here are the main elements of new rail
safety legislation that the Canadian government unveiled on
Friday :
* Federally regulated railway companies must obtain and
maintain legislated minimum levels of insurance based on the
type and volume of dangerous goods they carry. Minimum insurance
levels will vary from C$25 million ($20 million) for no or low
quantities of dangerous goods to a maximum of C$1 billion for
substantial quantities. Federally regulated railways include the
Canadian operations of major U.S. companies such as BNSF
Railroad, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CSX
Corp and Union Pacific Corp.
* Transporters of crude will be required to pay a levy of
C$1.65 per tonne of oil shipped to build up a supplementary fund
to pay for damages exceeding a railway's minimum insurance. The
fund will be capped at C$250 million.
* The minister of transport and transport ministry
inspectors will gain more powers to order railway companies and
others to take specified measures to boost safety or stop any
activity deemed necessary for safe railway operations.
* Federally regulated railway companies and local companies
operating on federal main tracks will have to appoint an
executive to be accountable for safety management systems and
responsible for the operations and activities of the company.
* Railway companies must establish ways of allowing
employees to report safety contraventions and hazards to the
company without fear of reprisal.
* Railway companies must pay more attention to the potential
for employee fatigue when scheduling shifts
($1 = 1.25 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; editing by Matthew
Lewis)