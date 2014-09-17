(Adds quotes, reaction, background)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Sept 17 The Canadian government will
fine Canadian National Railway Co for failing to meet
minimum weekly grain volumes under an official order demanding
railways ramp up grain shipments or face penalties, a
spokeswoman for Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Wednesday.
The maximum weekly fine is C$100,000 ($91,100) and Raitt
will decide the amount, the spokeswoman said. A spokesman for CN
Rail said any such move would be unfounded.
In March, Raitt and Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz ordered
Canadian National and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
to each move 500,000 tonnes of grain per week in an effort to
unclog the shipping bottlenecks that followed record 2013 wheat
and canola harvests.
Last month, the government slightly increased the minimum
volume to 536,250 tonnes a week for each firm. Canada is the
world's third largest exporter of wheat.
"As CN was not able to meet the minimum volume requirements,
the minister has decided to issue administrative monetary
penalties to the company," said Raitt spokeswoman Jana Regimbal.
Canadian National said the firm had not met the weekly
minimums because there was not enough grain in the system.
"CN's weekly demand has been less than 5,000 cars per week
on average for the last several weeks - i.e., below the level
required to meet the new (government) target," said Mark
Hallman, a CN Rail spokesman.
Ottawa clamped down on the railway companies after they
angered farmers last winter by delivering insufficient numbers
of cars to crop elevators. The railways have said they did the
best they could given the circumstances.
"Our government is hopeful that CN and all members of the
rail logistics supply chain will embrace being part of the
solution as opposed to being entrenched in the problems of the
past," Ritz said in a statement on Wednesday.
($1=$1.10 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto; editing by
Chris Reese and G Crosse)