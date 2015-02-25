TORONTO Feb 25 Canada's new rail safety
legislation would make it possible for governments to recover
costs from railways for any fire they cause, not just accidents
that involve crude oil, said Transport Canada, a change that
could force railways to pay millions in costs associated with
forest fires.
Canadian National Railway Co, which is in a legal
dispute with the Ontario government over a fire that burned
about 40,000 hectares (98,842 acres) in 2012, criticised the
legislation on Wednesday.
But new cost-recovery measures announced last week, touted
as a move to make the crude by rail business more accountable,
would apply to any fire caused by a railway, Transport Canada
said late Tuesday in response to questions from Reuters.
Canadian railways have been under pressure to improve safety
since the 2013 explosion of a runaway train that leveled the
Quebec village of Lac-Megantic, killing 47 people.
Under the new rules, provinces or municipal governments
could ask the Canadian Transportation Agency, a federal agency
given the power to resolve some disputes in the transport
sector, to order a railway to reimburse costs they incurred
putting out a fire.
"The proposed amendments would give the CTA authority to
determine if a fire was caused by a company's operations and
determine the costs incurred by the province or municipality in
responding to the incident," said Transport Canada spokesman Ben
Stanford in an emailed statement.
Train brakes and other rail equipment sometimes throw off
sparks, which in rare cases can ignite fires. Canadian railways
cross hundreds of miles of remote forest, where large fires can
threaten communities and destroy timber. In 2012 more than 90
forest fires were caused by railways, according to government
estimates.
CN Rail spokesman Mark Hallman said the railway is concerned
the CTA does not have the skills or processes to deal with
complex fire-related issues.
"Effective court remedies are already available to
governments to receive financial compensation for costs
associated with extinguishing railway-related fires," he said in
an emailed statement.
The new rules are contained in legislation introduced by
Canada's Minister of Transport Lisa Raitt, which will amend the
Canada Transportation Act and the Railway Safety Act. The bill
is assured passage given that the Conservative government
controls the majority of parliament.
Transport Canada is a department of the federal government,
and the industry's main regulator. The CTA is an independent
federal agency that licenses railways and resolves some
disputes, among other tasks.
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by
Tom Brown)