WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 29 The Canadian
government said on Tuesday that it has fined the country's two
big railways, Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd, for earning too much revenue from
hauling western grain during the 2014/15 crop marketing year.
Ottawa implemented the grain revenue cap in 2000 after it
eliminated a subsidy for grain movement by rail called the Crow
Rate. The cap applies to revenue the railways earn by moving
grain from the Western Canadian crop belt.
The Canadian Transportation Agency said CN's grain revenue
was about C$6.9 million higher than its cap of roughly C$738
million, while CP's revenue came in C$2.1 million above its cap
of about C$722 million.
The agency ordered the railways to pay back the excess
amounts, as well as 5 percent penalties of C$343,330 for CN and
C$106,858 for CP. No reason was given as to why the railways
exceeded the cap. The money goes to the Western Grains Research
Foundation.
The railways have long called on Ottawa to remove the
revenue cap, which is not imposed on other commodities.
Grain-handling companies and farmer groups, however, say that
the cap is necessary because of too little competition in Canada
for rail service.
Jeremy Berry, a spokesman for CP, said the railway is
reviewing the agency's ruling. CP shipped more western Canadian
grain to ports in 2014/15 than it did the previous year, he
said.
A CN spokesperson could not immediately comment.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)