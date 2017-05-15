OTTAWA May 15 The Canadian government intends to keep in place a revenue cap on western grain that railways haul for export, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The measure is contained in draft legislation that Transport Minister Marc Garneau is due to unveil on Tuesday at 10:30 am ET (1430 GMT), said the sources, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)