March 12 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Canadian National Railway Co have such huge market power that they cannot be allowed to dictate how well Canada's grain shipment backlog is cleared, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

Harper said in an appearance in Saskatchewan that the grain backlog was not nearly as bad as it was a year ago in the wake of the record 2013 harvest, but he said the government remained concerned.

