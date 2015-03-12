(Adds remarks on legislation, quotes)
By Randall Palmer
March 12 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
and Canadian National Railway Co have such huge market
power that they cannot be allowed to dictate how Canada's grain
shipment backlog is cleared, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said
on Thursday.
Harper said in an appearance in Saskatchewan that the grain
backlog was not nearly as bad as it was a year ago in the wake
of the record 2013 harvest, but he said the government was still
concerned.
He said that for the most part, the two main railways had
complied with compulsory minimum shipments of grain that the
government had required.
"We are tracking this very closely. The system is clearly
not under anywhere near the strain it was a year ago, but
nevertheless we remain concerned. ... This is a major, major
export for this country," he said.
Justifying the government's action, Harper said he
recognized Canada's is a market economy, and the grain and
railway businesses are market-based.
"But we understand, and it's important that everyone who's
looking at this system understands, that this is an unusual
situation where in the marketplace you have two large suppliers
- the two big railway companies - where they have extraordinary
market power," he said.
"And we simply cannot accept outcomes where those two big
companies would dictate to the market just what they think is
satisfactory in their interests. That is not going to serve the
wider interests of grain farmers or of the Canadian economy."
The Conservative government is committed to making sure
there is legislation and rules that allow the grain
transportation system and the transportation system more
generally to function in the best interests of everyone, Harper
said.
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Richard
Chang)