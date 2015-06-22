OTTAWA, June 22 Charges were brought on Monday
in connection with the 2013 oil train crash that killed 47
people and flattened the heart of the Quebec village of
Lac-Megantic, the Canadian government said.
A Canadian government statement did not detail whom the
charges were brought against, but said those charged must appear
in court in November. It said Transport Canada's investigation
found an insufficient number of handbrakes were applied to the
train and that the handbrakes were not tested properly.
The disaster occurred in July 2013 after a single engineer
parked his train for the night on a main line uphill from the
small town of Lac-Megantic. The train of oil tankers coming from
North Dakota started rolling after the brakes failed and
eventually derailed, exploding into balls of fire and flattening
the center of the town.
Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway Ltd, the company that
operated the train, went bankrupt shortly after the accident.
