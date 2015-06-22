OTTAWA, June 22 Charges were brought on Monday in connection with the 2013 oil train crash that killed 47 people and flattened the heart of the Quebec village of Lac-Megantic, the Canadian government said.

A Canadian government statement did not detail whom the charges were brought against, but said those charged must appear in court in November. It said Transport Canada's investigation found an insufficient number of handbrakes were applied to the train and that the handbrakes were not tested properly.

The disaster occurred in July 2013 after a single engineer parked his train for the night on a main line uphill from the small town of Lac-Megantic. The train of oil tankers coming from North Dakota started rolling after the brakes failed and eventually derailed, exploding into balls of fire and flattening the center of the town.

Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway Ltd, the company that operated the train, went bankrupt shortly after the accident.