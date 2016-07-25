(Adds background on timing of the change, comment from Cenovus
and CN Rail)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, July 25 Canada will take older tank
cars out of crude-by-rail service much earlier than originally
planned, its transport minister said on Monday, in the
government's latest move to toughen rail safety after a deadly
2013 crash.
The decision, which moves Canada's retrofit schedule further
ahead of the United States, was partly prompted by a sharp drop
in oil prices since 2014 that has cut the volume of crude
transported by rail.
"With fewer cars in use, the industry has more capacity to
retrofit existing cars to the current standard," said Delphine
Denis, a spokeswoman for Transport Minister Marc Garneau.
Some older tankers, called DOT-111 cars, had been scheduled
to go out of service on May 1, 2017. A version jacketed with an
extra layer of metal to make it stronger was set to be phased
out on March 1, 2018.
Both types of cars will now be taken out of service by Nov.
1, 2016, Garneau said.
Accident investigators have said the cars tend to puncture
during derailments, sometimes causing fires. The train that
exploded in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic and killed 47 people
in 2013 was made up of DOT-111 tank cars.
Denis said there are about 28,000 affected cars in crude oil
service in North America.
The change could reduce risks borne by railways, which
typically cannot refuse to ship hazardous goods.
"CN has long advocated for more stringent standards for tank
cars and continues to strongly support the aggressive phase out
of older, so-called legacy DOT-111 tank cars announced today,"
said Canadian National Railway Co spokesman Mark
Hallman.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board has also raised
concerns about the durability of tank cars that meet the newer
CPC-1232 standard.
NO SHORTAGE OF CARS
The Canadian policy shift will limit the number of cars that
can be used on cross-border routes.
Under a regulation finalized in May 2015, the United States
would let DOT-111 cars carry oil in the more dangerous packing
group I classification until January or March 2018. It would let
crude in the less dangerous packing group II category be
transported in DOT-111 cars as late as May 2023.
Tom Williamson, a Florida-based broker and owner of
Transportation Consultants, said the new deadlines would not
likely lead to car shortages.
"I have never seen so many offers for leases in my career.
If we get one request for a lease, I have 15 offers," he said.
Cenovus Energy Inc, which owns the Bruderheim
crude-by-rail terminal near Edmonton, Alberta, has already
phased out the DOT-111s in its fleet and won't be affected, said
company spokesman Brett Harris.
(With additional reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in New York and
Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)