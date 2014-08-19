LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec Aug 19 The Canadian
government did not adequately audit the rail firm at the center
of last year's Lac-Megantic oil-by-rail disaster, in which 47
people died, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on
Tuesday.
In its final report into the accident, the independent
agency called for more thorough audits of safety management
systems and said more physical defenses were needed to prevent
runaway trains.
The company that operated the train, Montreal, Maine and
Atlantic Railway Ltd (MMA), filed for bankruptcy protection last
year.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert, writing by David Ljunggren;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)