OTTAWA, March 25 Three Canadian National Railway Co derailments in the same area in three weeks are a significant problem and cannot be explained away as a fluke of nature, Canadian Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said in an interview on Wednesday.

CN Rail oil trains came off the tracks and caught fire near the small northern Ontario town of Gogama on both Feb. 14 and March 7. A third train hauling empty cars derailed in the same area on March 5.

"I'm concerned about it ... three in a row is significant," Raitt said in her parliamentary office. "There must be reasons behind it. It cannot just be a fluke of nature."

An initial Transportation Safety Board of Canada probe said track faults could be responsible for all three accidents

Raitt said the federal transport ministry has inspected "every single inch of rails" along the 300-mile (485 km) stretch of track in question and is analyzing the data.

In response to the accidents, CN Rail has reduced the speed of trains in the region and boosted its own inspections. Raitt said she was satisfied with the measures for now.

A rapid rise in the transport of crude oil by rail in recent years has increased concerns about the chances of a disaster. A runaway oil train leveled the center of the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic in July 2013, killing 47 people.

Raitt also said the government would decide within days on whether to extend its requirements that CN Rail and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul a minimum amount of grain. The government, though, does not intend to tell them where to ship the grain, she added.

She called "ridiculous" CP Rail's refusal to pay government fines for not meeting the minimum shipments. (Editing by Peter Galloway)