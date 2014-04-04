TORONTO, April 4 Canada has the ability to move
faster than the United States in eliminating older oil tanker
rail cars that are more dangerous in accidents, Transport
Minister Lisa Raitt said on Friday.
"It really is about making sure that we have an effort that
makes sense on a North American basis, understanding what the
timeline is in the United States, which is longer than ours. We
have the ability to move more quickly in Canada by virtue of our
system, and we don't have a prescribed method of rule-making
that they do in the United States," Raitt told reporters.
She did not make clear whether she was talking about
mandating an earlier phase-out of the older DOT-111 cars than in
the United States or allowing and encouraging rail and oil
companies to take steps to discourage their use.
