By Randall Palmer
| OTTAWA, Sept 22
OTTAWA, Sept 22 The Canadian government is
looking at extending the insurance burden for crude-by-rail
disasters beyond just railways and is weighing the idea of
special fund similar to one once set up for maritime oil spills,
a government official said.
The potential policy move comes over a year after a runaway
oil train exploded last July in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, leveling
the heart of the town and killing 47 people. The cleanup and
reconstruction bill, now being covered by governments, is
expected to be at least C$400 million ($360 million).
The country's Conservative government pledged last year to
make railways carry more insurance to deal with such disasters,
but is coming around to the idea that it is unrealistic for the
industry to bear the entire cost, said the official, speaking on
condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak
publicly.
"It's not likely to be the railways alone," he said.
A spokesperson for Transport Minister Lisa Raitt did not
have immediate comment.
Railways other groups have argued shippers and brokers
should also have to take out adequate insurance, and even then
some say it may be necessary to set up a separate fund modeled
on one that was set up in the 1970s to cover the costs of
potential oil spills from ships.
Montreal Maine & Atlantic Railway - the carrier responsible
for the Lac-Mégantic crash - exhausted the C$25 million
insurance that the government had required it to carry and
swiftly went bankrupt.
The federal government promised last October in its overall
policy document, to change the rules, mindful that extraordinary
expansion of shipping oil by rail is rapidly increasing the
risks.
"As efforts to clean up and rebuild Lac-Mégantic
demonstrate, railway companies must be able to bear the cost of
their action. Our government will require shippers and railways
to carry additional insurance," it said.
In consultations with the federal government, the Manitoba
government said taxpayers should in no way have to deal with the
fallout, but that it may be unrealistic to have each railway get
enough insurance to cover extreme accidents.
"Such an insurance requirement may pose a significant burden
for shortline and regional railways," said Esther Nagtegaal,
assistant deputy minister in the province's infrastructure and
transportation department.
She pointed instead to the marine industry's model, the
Ship-Source Oil Pollution Fund, which was funded with levies on
oil tanker shipments between 1972-76.
The federal government official who spoke to Reuters also
said this was among the options Ottawa was considering.
If a rail-disaster fund were funded with a levy on cargoes
of dangerous goods, the idea is it would not unduly burden the
small railroads and would particularly leave free those which
concentrate on hauling safer cargoes like grain and lumber.
Stephen Stewart, chief agent at Ironshore Canada, which
offers specialty insurance, said such a fund would essentially
be a pool, which lessens everybody's exposure. "Pools are used
all over the place," he said.
(U.S. $1 = 1.1010 Canadian dollar)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and G Crosse)