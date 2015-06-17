By Allison Lampert
SHERBROOKE, Quebec, June 17 A Quebec judge
reserved his decision on Wednesday on whether to grant a motion
that would clear the way for a settlement between victims of the
2013 Lac-Megantic oil train disaster and dozens of companies and
individuals linked to the crash that killed 47 people.
Patrice Benoit, the lawyer representing the defunct railway
at the center of the disaster, appeared in court to ask that
parties who have agreed to pay into a C$431 million compensation
fund be protected from further lawsuits.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, which unlike other
companies targeted by a class action lawsuit has not agreed to
the settlement, asked the court to shield it from future
litigation as well and challenged the provincial court's
jurisdiction.
CP transported the tank cars of oil involved in the accident
to Montreal before handing them over to Montreal, Maine and
Atlantic, which was operating the train at the time of the
crash. That railway is now insolvent.
Left unattended, the train rolled into Lac-Megantic at high
speed, derailed and exploded, flattening the center of the town.
CP did not own the rail cars or the track. Because of their
special status as common carriers, railways are generally not
allowed to refuse to ship hazardous goods.
"We are being asked to align ourselves with parties
responsible for this tragedy, and to accept blame even though CP
was not involved in the derailment," spokesman Martin Cej said
in an email.
CP's opposition could block or delay the settlement. If the
settlement is approved and CP is not shielded from future
lawsuits, it could be the only defendant at trial.
Joel Rochon, the lawyer behind the class action on behalf of
Lac-Megantic residents, threatened to target the railway's
directors and officers - including billionaire investor William
Ackman - as well as the company itself, if the settlement is not
approved.
"If it fails we will sue CP and the officers and directors
for C$431 million," he said outside the court room in
Sherbrooke, south of Montreal.
Court documents showed that General Electric, Shell
Oil Company, ConocoPhillips, Marathon Oil
and Canada's federal government are among the parties
that have agreed to the settlement.
(Writing by Allison Martell; Editing by Grant McCool)