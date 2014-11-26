OTTAWA Nov 26 The measures announced by Canada
this year to boost the safety of shipping oil by rail are a good
first step but more must be done, the new head of the country's
Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday.
Kathy Fox, new chairwoman of the independent federal agency,
said Canada and the United States must agree on tougher
standards for tanker cars that carry volatile fuels. Shipments
of crude by train have soared over the past few years as oil
output has increased while pipeline capacity has not.
The dangers of rail transport were demonstrated graphically
in July 2013, when a runaway train derailed and exploded in the
Quebec town of Lac-Megantic, killing 47 people.
The federal government said in April 2014 that older DOT-111
model tanker cars such as the ones involved in the Lac-Megantic
disaster must be taken off the rails by May 2017, and in October
it unveiled new tougher rules for setting handbrakes.
"These are good first steps, they are constructive, but they
don't go far enough," Fox told a news conference in her first
public remarks since taking over the job in late August.
Withdrawal of older tank cars by 2017 means that the only
wagons permitted will be those built to 2011 standards, which
require reinforced outer shells and partial head shields for
protection.
In July, the government said that the next generation of
tank cars should be made of thicker steel and require full head
shields.
Federal regulators in Canada and the United States are
looking at how to fortify the 2011 standards but have not
announced any new measures. The rail industry is deeply
integrated across the two countries, making it difficult to make
unilateral regulatory changes.
"Our concern is that the standards that are in place today
(for transporting dangerous goods) are not necessarily rigorous
enough and we want them to be strengthened," Fox said.
The safety board, which is not a regulator and cannot impose
standards, also called on railways to carefully choose the
routes on which crude oil and dangerous goods are carried and to
ensure their safety.
The office of Transport Minister Lisa Raitt was not
immediately available for comment.
In August, the safety board said the government had not
adequately audited the railway at the center of the Lac-Megantic
disaster.
