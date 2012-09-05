* Credit risk seen stable going forward

* Historically low rates and strong economy bolster market

* Debt issue seen slowing

TORONTO, Sept 5 Persistent low interest rates, limited supply and a strong economy are expected to underpin Canada's real estate companies and investment trusts despite global economic uncertainty, credit-rating agency DBRS said on Wednesday.

The rating agency maintained its stable outlook for the credit risk profile of Canadian retail real-estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies, saying credit levels are reasonable, performance is stable, liquidity is adequate and debt maturities evenly spread out.

"DBRS expects the credit risk profiles of the REITs/REOCs it rates to remain stable going forward despite the persistent uncertainty with respect to the global economic outlook," the agency said in its report.

The review considered the retail market, office market, industrial market and multi-family residential market.

Solid economic growth in Canada -- particularly in the resource-rich western provinces -- and historically low interest rates have spurred a record C$1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) year-to-date issue of unsecured debt by real estate firms, DBRS noted. That surpassed the high of about C$1.1 billion in 2005.

The rating agency said it expects the pace of issue to slow down as all refinancing is complete for the year.

"Any additional issuance will likely be acquisition-driven," it said in the report.

Occupancy levels remain fairly strong -- in the mid- to high-90 percent range, across each real estate subsector, with multi-family residential REITs leading the way, DBRS said.