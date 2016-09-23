By John Tilak
| TORONTO, Sept 23
TORONTO, Sept 23 Investors in Canadian real
estate investment trusts (REITs) say they are looking to niche
sectors like industrials, multifamily housing and senior
housing, given the group's strong run in 2016 and the
longer-term risk of increases in interest rates.
Canadian REITs, popular with yield-hungry investors because
of their regular payouts, have gained 13 percent this year,
helped by a sustained period of low interest rates.
"They're a touch more expensive since the start of the year,
but they're pretty reasonable versus the broader market," said
Wilson Magee, portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton
Investments, referring to shares of both U.S. and Canadian
REITs.
Magee favors REITs serving industrial, office and some types
of retail customers. Industrial REITs have exposure to the rise
of e-commerce companies, such as Amazon.com, that need
warehouses to ship products.
Canadian REITs took a hit in the summer over worries about
the prospect of U.S. interest rate hikes, which could hit
yield-sensitive investments globally. The Federal Reserve is
expected to raise interest rates by the end of the year.
"The market is priced for a December rate raise. If that
changes, there could be a selloff," said John Stephenson,
president of Stephenson & Co Capital Management.
The money manager's holdings include retail focused REITs
like RioCan and Slate Retail, as well as
WPT Industrial REIT.
Other Canadian industrial REITs include Pure Industrial
, Dream Industrial and Granite.
Northland Wealth portfolio manager David Cockfield said he
favors residential REITs over other subsectors and is less
concerned about the rate issue.
"I don't see rates racing up anytime soon. The sector does
have rate-exposure, but it's one of the few places you can get a
decent yield," he said.
A recent change to the Global Industry Classification
Standard used by major index providers gave REITs, which were
part of financials, their own category. Major fund managers are
now expected to give closer consideration to the space.
"The GICS classification is raising the sector's profile.
We're seeing more fund flow globally into real estate," said BMO
analyst Heather Kirk, whose top picks include Pure Industrial
and Toronto-listed Milestone Apartments REIT.
Dallas, Texas-based Milestone's residential properties
target blue collar workers across the U.S. southeast and
southwest.
"We're appealing to the broadest segment of the rental
population," Milestone CEO Robert Landin said in an interview at
the BMO Capital Markets real estate conference in Chicago.
He said Milestone was eyeing acquisitions in its focus
geographies.
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chris Reese)