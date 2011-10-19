CALGARY, Alberta Oct 19 Canada's energy
minister took a shot at one of Hollywood's most accomplished
actors and directors on Wednesday, saying Robert Redford does
not have the credentials to speculate on the environmental
impact of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.
Redford, 75, earlier this week posted a video on the New
York Times website calling on the Obama administration to block
the TransCanada Corp-backed (TRP.TO) project, which would carry
crude from Alberta's oil sands to Texas refiners.
"Piping tar-sands crude across our country would expose
Americans to the kind of ruptures and blowouts that in just the
past year have brought environmental disaster to the
Yellowstone River, the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico,"
Redford said on his video. "And for what? Enriching the oil
industry, that's what."
Redford's acting credits include leading roles in "All the
President's Men" and "The Sting". He won an Academy Award for
Best Director in 1981 for "Ordinary People".
But his comment has not made a fan of Joe Oliver, Canada's
minister of natural resources, and an ardent supporter of the
pipeline project.
Speaking from Paris, where he is attending an International
Energy Agency ministerial meeting and trying to persuade the
European Union not to label Alberta's oil sands crude as
particularly dirty, Oliver took issue with Redford's stance.
"I'm not a scientist, most people aren't. And neither, to
my knowledge, is Robert Redford," he told reporters on a
conference call. "I'm more impressed by independent scientific
evaluation."
The U.S. State Department is expected to decide by the end
of the year whether to allow the pipeline project to go ahead.
Its supporters tout the jobs to come during the $7 billion
line's construction and how it will supplant imports from
repressive regimes.
Its opponents charge that building the line would encourage
further development of the oil sands, which emits high levels
of carbon. They also say that the line's route over the
Ogallala aquifer could threaten drinking water supplies for
much of the central United States in the event of a spill.
