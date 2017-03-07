By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, March 7 Workers at the
130,000-barrel-per-day Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina,
Saskatchewan, could go out on strike by the end of March after
pay and pension negotiations with management broke down, a union
representative said on Tuesday.
The oil refinery is a wholly owned subsidiary of Federated
Co-operatives Ltd and has about 800 unionized employees
represented by Unifor.
Kate McKinley, a Unifor national representative, said Co-op
was trying to degrade pensions for new employees, introduce
two-tiered wages in some parts of the refinery and hire more
non-union contractors.
The previous collective agreement between the union and
Co-op expired in January 2016 and bargaining over a new
agreement stalled earlier this year.
A mediator has been appointed and the two parties have
another round of talks scheduled on Saturday and Sunday. If
those fail, the mediator will submit a report to the provincial
Ministry of Labour, after which there would be a 14-day
cooling-off period before the union can give 48 hours' notice of
strike, McKinley said.
"We would prefer to get a deal, but if not, we have to
prepare for all options," she said.
Co-op spokesman Brad DeLorey said the company remained
committed to the mediation process.
"The Co-op Refinery Complex is disappointed that Unifor has
chosen to bargain in the media while collective bargaining is
still under way," he added.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Cooney)