* Policy would allow settlements without admitting guilt
* Ontario Securities Commission wants to streamline cases
* Regulator also aims to clarify credit for cooperation
TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's top securities
regulator is considering policies that would allow those under
investigation to settle without admitting guilt, a change that
it says would expedite cases and improve enforcement.
A no-contest settlement program is one of a series of
policy changes that the Ontario Securities Commision is
weighing. It will decide whether to adopt any or all of them
after allowing public comment over the next two months.
"It's always a huge drain on resources trying to prove
guilt," Richard Powers, who teaches at the University of
Toronto's Rotman School of Management, said on Friday.
"Allowing people to settle without any admission of guilt will
allow them to streamline cases and get more through."
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission often uses
no-contest settlements because those under investigation avoid
admissions that open them to legal action, Powers said.
The OSC, the regulator for Ontario, Canada's most populous
province and the home of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said
no-contest settlements and other measures would help it elicit
more information to use in its investigations, and resolve
cases more quickly.
"By allowing firms to settle with us right away, it allows
them to remediate right away, it allows us to protect investors
right away," Tom Atkinson, OSC director of enforcement, said in
an interview.
As things stand, cases before the OSC can drag on for
years. It was not until late September, for example, that the
regulator issued its ruling on Coventree Inc COFh.V, the
finance firm at the heart of the 2007 freeze-up of Canadian
asset-backed commercial paper.
The regulator also said it would work to clarify what
credit is given for cooperating with its investigations.
Along similar lines, it proposed new no-enforcement action
agreements, under which it could agree to take no action
against market participants who report their own wrongdoing.
Atkinson used the example of a large insider trading case.
"We may offer no-enforcement action to someone who's
willing to testify on our behalf," he said.
David Hausman, a securities litigator at Fasken Martineau
who primarily represents public companies and dealers, praised
the proposed new policies.
"Cooperation is in the eye of the beholder, and credit is
in the eye of the beholder, and having some clarity as to what
expectations are going both ways is a really positive
development," he said.
Cristie Ford, a law professor and securities regulation
expert at the University of British Columbia, was more
cautious.
Overall, credit for cooperation is beneficial, she said,
helping regulators efficiently gather high-quality information.
But similar measures have been controversial in the United
States.
"The question is whether this ends up being sort of a sweet
deal for large and well-connected organizations," said Ford.
Some companies may be in a better position to convince
regulators that they are good actors, she said, "when in fact
you may have to worry about really deeply pervasive cultures of
wrongdoing in organizations, and this doesn't get to that."
