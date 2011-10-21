* Policy would allow settlements without admitting guilt

* Ontario Securities Commission wants to streamline cases

* Regulator also aims to clarify credit for cooperation (Adds quotes, context)

TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's top securities regulator is considering policies that would allow those under investigation to settle without admitting guilt, a change that it says would expedite cases and improve enforcement.

A no-contest settlement program is one of a series of policy changes that the Ontario Securities Commision is weighing. It will decide whether to adopt any or all of them after allowing public comment over the next two months.

"It's always a huge drain on resources trying to prove guilt," Richard Powers, who teaches at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, said on Friday. "Allowing people to settle without any admission of guilt will allow them to streamline cases and get more through."

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission often uses no-contest settlements because those under investigation avoid admissions that open them to legal action, Powers said.

The OSC, the regulator for Ontario, Canada's most populous province and the home of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said no-contest settlements and other measures would help it elicit more information to use in its investigations, and resolve cases more quickly.

"By allowing firms to settle with us right away, it allows them to remediate right away, it allows us to protect investors right away," Tom Atkinson, OSC director of enforcement, said in an interview.

As things stand, cases before the OSC can drag on for years. It was not until late September, for example, that the regulator issued its ruling on Coventree Inc COFh.V, the finance firm at the heart of the 2007 freeze-up of Canadian asset-backed commercial paper.

The regulator also said it would work to clarify what credit is given for cooperating with its investigations.

Along similar lines, it proposed new no-enforcement action agreements, under which it could agree to take no action against market participants who report their own wrongdoing.

Atkinson used the example of a large insider trading case.

"We may offer no-enforcement action to someone who's willing to testify on our behalf," he said.

David Hausman, a securities litigator at Fasken Martineau who primarily represents public companies and dealers, praised the proposed new policies.

"Cooperation is in the eye of the beholder, and credit is in the eye of the beholder, and having some clarity as to what expectations are going both ways is a really positive development," he said.

Cristie Ford, a law professor and securities regulation expert at the University of British Columbia, was more cautious.

Overall, credit for cooperation is beneficial, she said, helping regulators efficiently gather high-quality information. But similar measures have been controversial in the United States.

"The question is whether this ends up being sort of a sweet deal for large and well-connected organizations," said Ford.

Some companies may be in a better position to convince regulators that they are good actors, she said, "when in fact you may have to worry about really deeply pervasive cultures of wrongdoing in organizations, and this doesn't get to that."

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)