UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
OTTAWA Feb 13 Canada's central bank chief and finance minister sent letters to their U.S. counterparts expressing concerns about the proposed Volcker Rule, which they said would have adverse effects on the Canadian financial system and global regulatory reform.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, in a letter to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, proposed two changes to the legislation that would effectively exempt Canada from some of the proposed restrictions.
"I would urge you, in finalising these rules, to take into consideration the interconnectedness of the Canadian and U.S. financial systems, the potential for unintended impacts on the Canadian financial system and the possibility that the rule, as currently drafted, could reduce global financial resilience rather than increase it," said Carney, who is also chairman of the Financial Stability Board. (Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
* Dodd-Frank may not be repealed, but adjusted (Adds quotes, background)