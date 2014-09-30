By Jeffrey Hodgson
| TORONTO, Sept 30
TORONTO, Sept 30 A recent systemwide stress test
confirmed Canadian banks could absorb the hit from a significant
downturn in the country's booming housing market, the new head
of Canada's banking regulator said on Tuesday.
Jeremy Rudin, who took the top job at Canada's Office of the
Superintendent of Financial Institutions in June, said the
banking system must be strong enough to cope with the "inherent
uncertainty" of the future of the property market.
"Everybody's conscious of the fact that the mistake that
some people in the U.S. made was to assume they knew what
housing prices were going to do. Our approach is we need to ...
have a system that's robust to the fact we don't know," he told
reporters in Toronto.
Canada's housing market boomed following the financial
crisis, fueled by borrowing costs near record lows. While
policymakers and major banks have predicted a soft landing, some
commentators have said the situation is a bubble waiting to
burst.
At the same time Canadian banks, which avoided the
taxpayer-funded bailouts that occurred in the United States,
have increased their capital ratios and been repeatedly ranked
among the world's soundest.
Rudin said the onus is on lenders to make sure a surge in
mortgage lending is sustainable.
"It's the institutions that are responsible. They need to
know what their risks are. They need to manage them, measure and
manage them, and they need to have enough capital and enough
liquidity to support those risks," he said.
Rudin made the comments after his first major policy speech,
in which he said Canada's reputation for rigorous regulation has
become a competitive advantage for its financial institutions,
giving them better access to funding and lower funding costs.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)