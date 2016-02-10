PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Feb 10 Canadian investment fund manager CI Investments Inc has agreed to a settlement calling for it to return C$156.1 million ($112 million) to investors after miscalculating the value of cash collateral in certain of its funds, Ontario's securities regulator said on Thursday.
The settlement - which includes an C$8 million payment to the Ontario Securities Commission and C$50,000 to cover the cost of their investigation - is the largest compensation since the regulator introduced no-contest settlements in 2014.
As per the terms of such settlements, CI Investments, a unit of CI Financial Corp, neither admitted nor denied the allegations of OSC staff that it had not adequately monitored the valuations of the funds.
($1 = 1.3917 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
April 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 For the first time in the era of the modern automobile, the most valuable U.S. car maker is not based in Detroit.