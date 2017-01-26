TORONTO Jan 26 The Ontario Securities
Commission announced the members of its first Fintech Advisory
Committee on Thursday as part of its efforts to address the
regulatory challenges involved with financial technology
startups.
The commission, Canada's largest securities regulator, said
the 16-member group would meet quarterly to advise it on
developments and issues in financial technology but did not
provide other details.
Regulators have been grappling with how to apply rules to
new technology that is transforming the financial sector.
The commission created Launchpad last fall, a group that
helps fintech startups navigate complex regulations and, where
possible, get to market quicker.
Launchpad head Pat Chaukos will chair the fintech committee.
Members include venture capitalists, academics, digital currency
technology experts, consultants and entrepreneurs representing a
cross-section of the industry.
Fintech is one of the fastest growing startup sectors in
Canada, where investments last year in young companies reached
levels not seen since the dotcom boom.
The securities commission recognizes the need to modernize
and remove barriers if necessary, Chaukos said in an interview
last month.
The commission has been in talks to develop cooperation with
regulatory bodies. Last November it signed an agreement with the
Australian Securities and Investments Commission to support
fintechs and help get startups to market faster in their
respective jurisdictions.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)