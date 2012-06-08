METALS-London copper holds steady, supply threats underpin
TORONTO, June 8 Career civil servant Jean-Pierre Blais will be the new head of Canada's telecom and broadcast regulator, the government said on Friday.
Blais, a lawyer by training, had previously held high-level positions in the government's Treasury Board Secretariat and in the Department of Canadian Heritage.
He has also worked in the broadcast wing of the regulator, which is called the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).
He replaces Konrad von Finckenstein, who had clashed with the Conservative government over foreign investment in telecom companies and usage-based Internet billing.
Finckenstein's term ended in January and the chairman's role has been filled on an interim basis by Vice-Chairman Leonard Katz, whose own term ends in October.
Blais's appointment is effective June 18 and runs for a five-year term.
Blais will oversee the CRTC at a time of heightened consolidation between the once separate domains of telecom and broadcasting as telecom companies increasingly seek to own the content delivered over their networks. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Peter Galloway)
