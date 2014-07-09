OTTAWA, July 9 Saskatchewan and New Brunswick
agreed on Wednesday to participate in an eventual national
securities regulator in Canada, meaning that four of the
nation's 10 provinces have signed on to the project designed to
end a patchwork of local regulators.
"Today's agreement is a major step towards a single
regulator, national in scope, that will enhance Canada's capital
markets," federal Finance Minister Joe Oliver said in a
statement.
He said it showed momentum in favor of the common regulator
and called on the other six provinces and three territories to
take part in the plan for the regulator, which is scheduled to
start up in the autumn of 2015.
After decades of failed attempts to get all 10 provinces to
agree to a national regulator, Ottawa and the governments
Ontario and British Columbia announced in September that they
would go it alone and set up a common capital markets watchdog,
similar to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The hope was that more provinces would join over time and
that the current patchwork system of regulators in each province
and territory would be replaced with a national system that
would be less costly for companies and governments.
Ontario is Canada's most populous province and home to
Canada's financial services industry and largest stock market.
British Colombia is home to a large number of the country's
mining companies.
The four provinces represent 55 percent of Canadian market
capitalization. Saskatchewan and New Brunswick represent only 3
percent to 4 percent of market cap but bring important
advantages:
- Saskatchewan brings representation from the prairie
provinces and has mining and oil companies, important in the
Canadian economy
- New Brunswick has the largest regulator in the maritime
provinces.
The four provinces represent three-quarters of the issuers
on the Toronto and Vancouver exchanges.
Quebec and Alberta, which is home to Canada's oil sands,
have been the most significant opponents of the plan.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)