UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
OTTAWA Jan 11 Finance Minister Bill Morneau signaled on Monday that Canada's new Liberal government would follow through on the efforts of the previous Conservative government to set up a national securities regulator designed to replace a patchwork of provincial bodies.
"We do favor (a) collaborative national securities regulator. We respect the decision of the Supreme Court and recognize that we will do this together in collaboration with those provinces that are willing to be part of this initiative," Morneau told a news conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SINGAPORE, April 11 Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as the political tinderbox in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula added to uncertainty over the looming French vote, pushing nervous investors into safer assets such as the yen and Treasuries.